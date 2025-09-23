Azerbaijan and Türkiye tie knot on education agreements in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. The delegation, led by Yusuf Tekin, Minister of National Education of the Republic of Türkiye, paid an official visit to Karabakh University on September 23, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Science and Education.

The Turkish minister viewed the educational process and the modern infrastructure of the university.

As part of the visit, a bilateral meeting was held between Azerbaijan's Minister of Science and Education, Emin Amrullayev, and Yusuf Tekin. In the course of the talks aimed at expanding cooperation in the field of education, a signing ceremony was held for the “Additional Protocol to the Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Education between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye of October 31, 2017” and the Additional Protocol to the Protocol on Cooperation in the Field of Vocational Education between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye dated February 19, 2021.

The signing of these documents will create a solid foundation for the further development of joint educational projects between the two brotherly countries.