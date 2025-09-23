Iran and Sweden catch up on status of bilateral relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. The state of bilateral relations between Iran and Sweden has been reviewed, Trend reports.

In this regard, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi met with Swedish counterpart Maria Malmer Stenergaard in New York.

The meeting discussed issues related to international peace, the need for all countries to adhere to the law and the UN Charter, and the intensification of the militarization process.

The meeting exchanged views on establishing peace and security in the world.

Meanwhile, Araghchi is on a visit to New York to attend the UN General Assembly session.

