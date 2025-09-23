Kazakhstan, Kuwait’s Al Ghanim Industries explore new investment opportunities

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 23. Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kuwait Yerzhan Yelekeyev held talks with Mahmoud Samara, CEO of Al Ghanim Industries, and discussed prospects for expanding investment cooperation, Trend reports via Kazakh MFA.

The discussions focused on potential projects in agricultural processing and construction materials production in Kazakhstan, sectors in which the country is showing strong growth. Ambassador Yelekeyev highlighted Kazakhstan’s favorable investment climate and emphasized the opportunities it offers for foreign partners.

In turn, the CEO of Al Ghanim Industries, Mahmoud Samara, expressed interest in building strong business ties and developing new areas of cooperation with Kazakhstan.

Founded in 1932, Al Ghanim Industries is one of Kuwait's largest privately held diversified conglomerates. The company operates in more than 40 countries across the Middle East, East Asia, and Southeast Asia. Its business spans a wide range of sectors, including energy, construction, industrial manufacturing, electronics, automotive, retail, and services.