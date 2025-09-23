Samruk-Kazyna tapping into U.S. know-how to give Kazakhstan leg up on global stage
Photo: Civil Aviation Committee
The Samruk-Kazyna Group signed 10 agreements worth $4.4 billion during the Kazakh President’s visit to the US, covering key sectors like railways, energy, and digital technologies. Notable deals include satellite communication cooperation with Amazon Kuiper, a $4.2 billion locomotive supply contract with Wabtec, and partnerships with Chevron, ExxonMobil, and LanzaJet to advance oil, gas, and sustainable fuel projects.
