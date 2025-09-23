Azerbaijani Economy Ministry unit set to launch AI-based digital information platform

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23.​ The "Construction and Supply Union" Limited Liability Company under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan has begun work on developing an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered digital information platform, Trend reports.

According to the ministry, the initiative is designed to roll out the red carpet for foreign talent to come to the country. The project aims to put all its eggs in one basket by creating a centralized online portal that showcases investment opportunities in Azerbaijan for technology investors and startups looking to strike gold.

The platform will consist of three main components: an information portal, an administrative panel, and an AI-powered sectoral chatbot designed to provide real-time responses to user inquiries. Alongside the technical development of the website, the project also includes content creation and the integration of AI-based interactive tools.

The ministry unit estimates that the development of this AI-based platform will cost 325,173 manat ($191,280).

