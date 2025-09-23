Foreign attachés in Azerbaijan visit Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23.​ Military attaches of foreign countries accredited in Azerbaijan paid a familiarization visit to the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev pursuant to the annual activity plan approved by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the Ministry of Defense told Trend.

The military attaches first laid flowers in front of the bust of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, in the territory of the military educational institution, showing respect and honor to the memory of the Great Leader. Then, they visited the Memorial Complex of Martyrs of the Patriotic War.

Representatives of the military attaché apparatus representing 17 states got acquainted with the conditions and training process created for personnel at the military institute.

The visitors were given a briefing on the activities of the Heydar Aliyev Military Institute, and their questions were answered.

Additionally, the attachés visited the Heydar Aliyev Museum situated within the institute, where they reviewed a photographic gallery documenting the life and political contributions of the National Leader. Information was also provided regarding his significant efforts and achievements in advancing the Azerbaijan Army's development.

The military attaches expressed their gratitude to the leadership of the Ministry of Defense for the high-level organization of the visit.

