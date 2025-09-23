Trump talks up his part in wrapping up Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict at UN Assembly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23.​ I ended seven endless wars in just seven months, said the U.S. President Donald Trump during his address at the high-level debates of the 80th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York, Trend reports.

Trump noted that the countries involved had long described these conflicts as “unresolvable.”

“Some of them lasted for 31 years. I ended seven wars. These included Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, Congo and Rwanda, Armenia and Azerbaijan, India and Pakistan, Iran and Israel, and others. No prime minister, no president, no country had ever done this before. Nothing like this had ever happened until now,” he declared.

