Azerbaijani Parliament speaker meets Laos chief prosecutor (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23.​ Baku hosted a high-level meeting on September 23 where Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, welcomed a delegation led by Xaysana Khodphouthone, Chief Prosecutor of the Supreme People’s Prosecutor’s Office of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, the parliamentary press service told Trend.

The visit coincided with the international conference “Guardians of Sovereignty: The Status of the Prosecutor’s Office in the Constitution,” held in Baku.

Gafarova highlighted the significance of the conference, noting its potential to facilitate the exchange of best practices in prosecutorial work and address shared challenges. She also underlined that Azerbaijan and Laos enjoy strong bilateral cooperation across various sectors and actively support each other within international organizations, particularly the United Nations (UN) and the Non-Aligned Movement.

The meeting also addressed political party collaboration, noting close ties between the New Azerbaijan Party and the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party within the framework of the Asia Political Parties International Conference. Discussions emphasized the positive role of parliamentary relations in strengthening bilateral ties and highlighted cooperation through international parliamentary platforms, including the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network.

Chief Prosecutor Khodphouthone expressed gratitude for the well-organized international conference in Baku and praised its contribution to enhancing cooperation among prosecutorial bodies in friendly countries. He congratulated Azerbaijan on the 30th anniversary of its Constitution and shared views on further expanding inter-parliamentary, economic, and logistical cooperation between the two nations.

The dialogue concluded with exchanges on additional topics of mutual interest.

