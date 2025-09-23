Uzbekistan sees steady increase in coal production
Photo: National Statistics Committee
Uzbekistan’s coal production continues to rise, reflecting steady growth in the country’s mining sector. Latest data show that output has increased compared to last year, highlighting the role of coal and industrial activity in supporting Uzbekistan’s broader economic development.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy