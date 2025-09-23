Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan tie knot on land management and cadastre cooperation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 23. The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has sanctioned a collaborative accord with the Government of Tajikistan encompassing the domains of geodesy, cartography, land management, cadastre, real estate registration, and remote sensing of the Earth, which was initially ratified on July 8, 2025, in Dushanbe, Trend reports.
In accordance with a governmental decree, the State Agency for
Land Resources, Cadastre, Geodesy, and Cartography has been
appointed as the designated authority tasked with the execution of
the agreement. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been mandated to
communicate to the Tajik counterpart that Kyrgyzstan has fulfilled
all requisite internal protocols for the document to be
operationalized.
This accord signifies a progressive advancement in bilateral dynamics, instituting a structured paradigm for synergistic engagement on technical data and land governance between the two Central Asian nations.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel