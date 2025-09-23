Tajik customs set to roll out cutting-edge, AI-powered trade registration system

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 23. Starting October 1, 2025, the Customs Service of Tajikistan will implement a new system for registering imported and exported goods, as well as vehicles, through the ASYCUDA information platform, Trend reports.

This automated digital framework, leveraging advanced artificial intelligence components, is engineered to optimize customs oversight and accelerate clearance protocols at border interfaces.



In accordance with the latest compliance frameworks, importers must furnish preliminary electronic data pertaining to merchandise and conveyances no less than two hours prior to their ingress at the customs frontier.



ASYCUDA (Automated System for Customs Data) is a computerized customs management system used globally to facilitate international trade. It handles a wide range of procedures, including manifest processing, customs declarations, accounting, transit operations, and warehousing. In addition to expediting trade flows, the system also generates trade data that can be used for economic and statistical analysis.

