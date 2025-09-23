Iran's international flight numbers plummet in 5M2025
The number of passenger flights from Iranian airports fell by around 16 percent in the first five months of the current Iranian year, totaling approximately 12,800 flights compared to 15,300 in the same period last year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy