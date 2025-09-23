Testimonies of victims heard during Ruben Vardanyan’s trial in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23.​ The trial of Ruben Vardanyan, an Armenian citizen charged with crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other serious offenses under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, continued on September 23, Trend reports.

The open court session held at the Baku Military Court, presided over by Judge Zeynal Aghayev and composed of Judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov (with Gunel Samadova as the reserve judge), ensured that the accused was provided with a translator in his preferred language, Russian, as well as a defense lawyer of his choice.

Judge Zeynal Aghayev introduced the judicial panel, the prosecutors representing the state, the translators, and others to the victims and their legal representatives attending the session for the first time. He also explained their rights and obligations as stipulated by law.

Victim Mammadtaghi Karimov stated in his testimony that he was injured as a result of the enemy's provocation in Kalbajar. In response to questions from the public prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, Karimov noted that several people were killed during the incident and several more were wounded.

Another victim, Jeyhun Mammadli, noted that he was injured due to enemy fire during the evacuation of the wounded in Kalbajar. In response to questions from the public prosecutor Tarana Mammadova, Mammadli stated that the ambulance had an insignia; however, despite that, their vehicle was shelled at. Other people accompanying him during the incident were also injured.

Responding to questions from Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General Vusal Aliyev, Victim Nemat Abdullayev stated that he was wounded due to fire opened by the Armenian army remnants and illegal Armenian armed groups in Khankendi.

In response to questions from public prosecutor Fuad Musayev, Victim Bakhtiyar Samadli said that he was injured due to enemy fire in Khankendi.

Agahuseyn Hajiyev stated that he, Tarlan Jabbarov, and Sadiq Gasimli were wounded due to enemy fire in Khankendi.

Mahammad Huseynov noted in his testimony that he was injured as a result of enemy provocation in the direction of Khankendi. In response to questions from Nasir Bayramov, Head of the Department of Public Prosecution Defense of the Prosecutor General's Office, Huseynov said that Vagif Salmanov and Ali Mustafayev were also wounded during the incident.

Farid Imamaliyev stated in his testimony that he was injured due to enemy fire in the direction of Khojavend district, adding that Avaz Abbasov was killed and several others were wounded during the incident.

Chingiz Pashayev testified that he was injured as a result of fire opened by the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups in the Aghdam district.

Ilyas Mehdiyev stated that he was wounded as a result of enemy provocation in Khojavend.

Answering questions from the Assistant to the Prosecutor General for Special Assignments, Tugay Rahimli, the victim Ramal Rustamov stated that he was injured in Aghdara as a result of fire opened by the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

The witness Najafeli Movsumov said that he was injured as a result of enemy provocation in the direction of Khojaly. Ramiz Suleymanov and Shahin Jabiyev said that they were injured as a result of enemy provocation in the direction of Khankendi.

Jeyhun Hasanov said that he was injured as a result of enemy provocation in Lachin.

The witnesses Huseyn Akhundov, Seymur Aliyev, and Elvin Ahmadov said that they were injured as a result of enemy provocation in the direction of Aghdara.

Musa Orujov said in his statement that he was injured as a result of fire opened by the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups in the direction of Khankendi.

Tural Guliyev said that he was injured as a result of enemy provocation in Agdam.

Mahireddin Namazov said that he was injured as a result of fire opened by the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups in Khojavend. Several people were killed and several others were injured in the incident.

Sanan Farzaliyev said that the car he was driving in Lachin was damaged by enemy fire. Several people who were nearby were injured during the incident.

Murad Hajiyev said that he was injured by enemy fire while in the Lachin region.

Yagubali Safarov said that he was injured by an explosion of a mortar shell fired by the enemy in the direction of Khankendi. One person who was nearby was killed, and several others were injured during the incident.

Javanshir Khalilov noted that he and several others who were with him were injured as a result of fire from the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups in Agdam.

Nemat Nuri said that he was injured as a result of enemy fire in the Agdam-Aghdara direction.

Farhin Teymurov, Rustam Aliyev, Hasan Aliyev, Azer Gazakhov, Shukur Jamalov, Jafar Malikov, Tural Khalilov, Huseyn Mehdizade, Kamal Musayev, Sabuhi Aliyev, Seymur Ibrahimov, Ramiz Nazarov, Ulfat Aliyev, Imran Mursalov, Rashad Ismayilov, Vugar Abbasov and Kamran Kazimov stated in their testimonies that they were injured as a result of fire opened by the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups in various directions of the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan.

Togrul Humbatzade stated that he was injured as a result of fire opened by the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups in the direction of Agdere. He added that several other people were injured during the incident besides him.

Afgan Zeynalov stated that he was injured as a result of enemy provocation in the direction of Aghdara.

The next court session was scheduled for September 23.

Ruben Vardanyan faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violation of international humanitarian law norms during an armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).

Trend reminds that the preliminary investigation into the criminal case against Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, charged with crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing terrorism, and other offenses under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, was carried out by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan.

