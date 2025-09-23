Russian border guard ship drops anchor at Azerbaijan's Baku port

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. The border guard ship "Rasul Gamzatov" of the Russian Federal Security Service's (FSB) Coast Guard arrived in Baku port for a visit today, the Azerbaijani State Border Service told Trend.

The ship arrived within the framework of the mutual visit of border guard vessels of the coast guard agencies of the border services of Azerbaijan and Russia in accordance with the Action Plan between the State Border Service and the FSB Coast Guard.

The visit is set to be a real eye-opener, featuring events hosted by the Azerbaijani and Russian delegations that will bring the border guard agencies of both nations to the table. They'll be chewing the fat over the current operational situation in the Caspian Sea, hashing out the results of their mutual relations during joint operational-preventive measures, and clearing the air on the exchange of information between their border representation offices.

During the visit, it's planned to hold a friendly football match between representatives of the Azerbaijani and Russian Coast Guards at the Sarhadchi Sports Center and to visit the border guard ships of the parties on a mutual basis.

As part of the cultural events, the guests will visit the Heydar Aliyev Center and the Ateshgah Temple State Historical-Architectural Reserve, as well as tour the cultural and historical monuments of Baku.

