Iran sets date to break ground on Kalaleh–Jolfa highway project

The construction of the Kalaleh–Jolfa highway, connecting Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan via Iran, is expected to be completed by August next year. The 107-km route includes 17 tunnels and is part of a broader regional infrastructure effort. Once operational, it will enhance trade and transit between Iran, Azerbaijan, and Europe.

