Turkmenistan to launch UN decade for sustainable transport

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 24. Turkmenistan will initiate the proclamation of a United Nations Decade for Sustainable Transport for 2026–2035, said President Serdar Berdimuhamedov during the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports.

"One of our country's priorities remains our active involvement in implementing the Sustainable Development Goals and in strengthening cooperation in key areas such as transport and energy," the president emphasized.

President Berdimuhamedov highlighted that Turkmenistan, as a center for multilateral dialogue on these issues, will continue contributing to a fair, balanced, and inclusive international development system.

The UN Decade for Sustainable Transport aims to consolidate global efforts to develop transport corridors, enhance their sustainability, and ensure accessibility for all countries. Turkmenistan will also submit a draft resolution on “The Key Role of Reliable and Stable Energy Connectivity in Ensuring Sustainable Development.”

Additionally, the president noted that digital transformation is also a current priority on Turkmenistan’s development agenda.