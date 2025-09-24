Turkmenistan pushes Caspian environmental initiative, plans 2026 forum

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 24. Turkmenistan will continue its work on environmental and climate issues, aiming to establish a regional center to combat desertification in Central Asia, said President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov during the 80th UN General Assembly session, Trend reports.

"The establishment of such a center would strengthen regional cooperation in environmental protection and contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals," the president noted.

Turkmenistan will also promote the Caspian Environmental Initiative, with plans to hold the Caspian Environmental Forum in 2026 as part of an international platform to preserve the Caspian Sea ecosystem.

In addition, Turkmenistan reaffirmed its commitment to Sustainable Development Goals and multilateral cooperation in transport, energy, and climate.