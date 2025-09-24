President Tokayev outlines Kazakhstan’s four-pillar energy strategy at UN

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 24. Kazakhstan’s energy strategy is based on four pillars: oil and gas, coal, uranium, and critical minerals, said Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the 80th UN General Assembly, Trend reports.

According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan’s economic growth is expected to exceed 6 percent this year, which confirms the resilience of the country’s economy - the largest in the region. Valuable resources are the foundation of a reliable energy partnership.

“Climate change and the green agenda cannot be universally accepted by all countries with vast energy resources, including coal, the use of which today can be significantly cleaner thanks to advanced technologies,” Tokayev said.

He noted that renewable energy alone is not a solution to all energy challenges. Moreover he added that agriculture is another driving force of Kazakhstan’s development, with huge potential for global markets.

“Kazakhstan’s grain export potential is estimated at 12 million tons, covering a wide range of international markets and creating new opportunities for expanding trade through improved transportation links,” he underscored.