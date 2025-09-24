Kazakhstan's Tokayev holds talks with Macron on bilateral and int'l matters

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 24. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the current state of bilateral relations and cooperation, Trend reports.

President Tokayev emphasized that France remains a key and reliable partner for Kazakhstan within the European Union. Both leaders noted with satisfaction that previous high-level agreements are producing tangible results across multiple sectors, including energy, transport and logistics, agriculture, and healthcare.

Cultural and humanitarian ties between the two countries are also developing fruitfully, the sides said.

In addition to bilateral matters, Tokayev and Macron discussed pressing geopolitical issues, aligning their positions on current international challenges.