Uzbekistan, UN to expand full-scale partnership

Photo: Official website of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. On September 23 in the framework of the events of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York City, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held talks with Secretary-General of the Organization António Guterres, Trend reports.

Issues of further expanding cooperation with the UN in the context of implementing national tasks to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals were discussed.

At the beginning of the conversation, Shavkat Mirziyoyev sincerely congratulated António Guterres on the anniversary session of the UN, firmly supporting his initiatives on reforming the Organization’s system in line with modern realities.

The unprecedentedly high level of partnership between Uzbekistan and the UN was noted with satisfaction. More than 160 programs and projects are being successfully implemented. In October, the signing of a new five-year Cooperation program is expected.

In recent years, at the initiative of the Uzbek side, 13 UN General Assembly resolutions have been adopted. Uzbekistan has been elected a member of such reputable bodies as ECOSOC, the Human Rights Committee and the Statistical Commission.

At Uzbekistan’s initiative, tomorrow a high-level forum on combating children cancer and other catastrophic diseases will be held at the UN Headquarters. Active preparations are underway for the 43rd UNESCO General Conference in the city of Samarkand.

António Guterres highly praised the speech of the President of Uzbekistan at the anniversary General Assembly, especially highlighting the importance of his initiatives on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, shaping the New Central Asia, promoting global cooperation in digital technologies and artificial intelligence, in the field of youth, enlightened Islam and others.

During the conversation, an exchange of views also took place on pressing international and regional issues.

As a result of the meeting, an agreement was reached on developing full-scale partnership in priority areas, designing new programs and cooperation projects.