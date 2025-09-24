Kazakhstan, Belgium eye cooperation in minerals, petrochemicals, and AI

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 24. On the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever to discuss prospects for strengthening cooperation between the two countries, Trend reports.

President Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to developing long-term relations with Belgium, describing it as one of the country’s key partners within the European Union. He noted that Brussels is among Kazakhstan’s top ten investors, while bilateral trade reached nearly half a billion dollars last year.

Both leaders underlined the potential for expanding economic cooperation, particularly in critical minerals, petrochemicals, agriculture, industry, transport and logistics, artificial intelligence, finance, tourism, and education.

Prime Minister de Wever thanked Tokayev for the opportunity to discuss the bilateral agenda and conveyed the warm regards of King Philippe of Belgium.