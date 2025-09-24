Turkmenistan highlights role of neutrality in promoting global peace

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 24. Turkmenistan has proposed a draft resolution on the role and importance of neutrality in maintaining and strengthening international peace and security, said President Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports.

"Recognizing its responsibility as a permanently neutral state, Turkmenistan stands ready to take further practical steps to foster an atmosphere of cooperation, mutual understanding, and respectful dialogue," the president emphasized.

He noted that these principles are essential for ensuring stability and sustainable development at both global and regional levels. Turkmenistan has initiated the inclusion of a separate item on the agenda of the General Assembly entitled Neutrality for Peace and Security, reflecting the growing recognition by the international community of the significance of neutrality and its potential in advancing UN peacebuilding strategies.

The proposed resolution aims to highlight neutrality as one of the most effective mechanisms for promoting dialogue, mitigating conflicts, and supporting long-term stability, thereby contributing to a secure and balanced global architecture.