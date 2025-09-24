France to discuss Iran nuclear issue with President Pezeshkian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. French President Emmanuel Macron said the region cannot feel secure until Iran’s nuclear program is brought fully under international control, speaking at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Trend reports.

He noted that France, Germany, and the United Kingdom have launched the process of restoring international sanctions in response to Tehran’s failure to meet its obligations.

“The International Atomic Energy Agency must also clarify what is happening with Iran’s nuclear program — the coming weeks will be decisive,” Macron stressed.

According to the French president, Iran faces a clear choice: either demonstrate readiness to ensure peace and security by disclosing its nuclear stockpiles — in which case sanctions will not follow — or ignore international demands and face renewed restrictions.

Macron added that the issue will be discussed in detail during his upcoming meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.