Turkmenistan proposes Central Asia Forum and Int'l Day of Mediation at UNGA

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 24. Turkmenistan will propose an international forum entitled Central Asia, a Space of Peaceful Coexistence and a draft resolution on proclaiming an International Day of Mediation, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov announced at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports.

"Ensuring universal peace and mutual understanding is inseparable from the civilizational aspects of modern development and from the need to preserve and foster cultural and spiritual ties," the president emphasized.

He noted that Central Asia, historically a bridge between East and West, is called upon to revive its role as a space for dialogue, cooperation, and the convergence of values and worldviews. The proposed forum will bring together countries of the region, interested states, and international institutions to promote cooperation, peaceful coexistence, and effective diplomacy.

The draft resolution on an International Day of Mediation aims to highlight the importance of dialogue and mutual platforms in preventing and resolving conflicts globally.