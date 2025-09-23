Kazakhstan plans expansion of agricultural export destinations

Photo: Ukimet Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan aims to expand agricultural exports by strengthening ties with traditional markets like the CIS and China, and entering new markets in Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. Recent free trade deals with the UAE and Mongolia, and ongoing talks with Indonesia, support this goal. The government is finalizing a roadmap to boost the oilseed sector, targeting over $1 billion in turnover by 2028.

