Iran’s green sector faces headwinds with GDP on decline

Iran’s agricultural sector saw a modest decline in GDP during the first quarter of the current year, dropping to about $1.9 billion from $1.92 billion in the same period last year. While overall agriculture and forestry fell, the fisheries sector grew slightly, contributing roughly $145 million, according to the Statistical Center of Iran.

