Kazakhstan outlines ambitious transport corridor expansion plans through 2029

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 23. Kazakhstan is investing tens of billions of dollars into transportation and transit infrastructure, including the Belt and Road Initiative, the North-South Transport Corridor, and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the 80th General Assembly session of the United Nations, Trend reports.

According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan will continue to develop regional supply chains, which are at the heart of the emerging global transport network. "By 2029, we plan to construct 5,000 kilometers of new railway lines".

The president also noted that, Kazakhstan has declared the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as one of the main priorities of its national agenda, integrating their objectives into government planning and budget formation.

With the support of the UN Secretary-General and partner countries, a new UN Regional Center for SDGs for Central Asia and Afghanistan has been established in Almaty.

Today, Central Asia is showing a renewed sense of unity and mutual trust, becoming an active participant in international peace and progress. The "Central Asian Five" is strengthening cooperation, proving that regional solidarity can be a powerful force for development and security.

"This has enabled our region to engage in dialogue with key global partners in a unique 'Central Asia plus' format," Tokayev noted.