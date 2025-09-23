Azerbaijan’s national music pioneer commemorated in Ukrainian Kryvyi Rih (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23.​ Kryvyi Rih, a city in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region, hosted a concert celebrating the 140th anniversary of Uzeyir Hajibeyli, the founder of Azerbaijan’s professional national music and the composer of the first opera in the East, the State Committee for Work with Diaspora told Trend.

City officials from the cultural department, council members, leaders from the diaspora, public figures, and media representatives all gathered under one roof for the event, which also shone a spotlight on an exhibition brimming with Azerbaijani art.

Following the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Ukraine, speeches were delivered by Kamaladdin Agayev, head of the “Azerbaijan Diaspora” organization in Kryvyi Rih, Irina Vasileyevna, head of the city’s cultural department, and Hafiz Aslanov, Chairman of the International Foundation named after Muslim Magomayev.

Kamaleddin Agayev highlighted that celebrating Hajibeyli’s anniversary in Kryvyi Rih demonstrates the unifying power of national music and its significance in fostering intercultural dialogue and universal values.

Speakers observed that Hajibeyli’s melodies have soared beyond the confines of nations, garnering global admiration and acting as a vibrant tapestry weaving together diverse cultures. The city's melodic ensemble wove a tapestry of sound with the threads of Hajibeyli, Gara Garayev, and Firangiz Alizadeh, enchanting the souls of the audience and earning a symphony of applause.

