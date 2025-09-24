Kazakhstan warns of rapid Caspian Sea shrinkage at UNGA

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 24. The Caspian Sea is rapidly shrinking, which is not just a regional problem but a global alarm signal, said Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev while speaking at the 80th UN General Assembly, Trend reports.

“We call for urgent measures to preserve the Caspian water resources jointly with our partners in the region and the entire international community,” noted the president.

He also emphasized that last year Kazakhstan, together with France, Saudi Arabia, and the World Bank, organized the One Water Summit.

“To prevent future water crises, closer coordination, investment, and sustainable solutions are necessary. To promote this agenda, Kazakhstan, in partnership with the UN and other international organizations, will hold a Regional Environmental Summit in Astana next April,” he said.

It was noted that on Kazakhstan’s initiative, the UN declared 2026 the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development.

“We call on all member states to cooperate in this important endeavor. In this regard, I propose the General Assembly adopt a resolution proclaiming April 22 as the International Day of Greening the Planet,” Tokayev added