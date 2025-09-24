Uzbekistan proposes key initiatives on water, energy, and industry to UN

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 24. Our foremost goal is to further expand mutually beneficial cooperation with all our foreign partners. In this regard, in close partnership with UN institutions, we propose the implementation of a number of new projects and programs in our region, said President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev as he addressed the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports.

In particular, he outlined the following initiatives:

convening an International Forum under the auspices of ECOSOC and UNCTAD, dedicated to the economic development of the Central Asian states;

establishing a Regional Hub for Green Technologies in Industry in partnership with UNIDO;

adopting regional programs focused on the rational use of water resources, the expansion of green spaces, and the achievement of demographic resilience in Central Asia.

Addressing global and regional security, Mirziyoyev stressed the importance of the situation in Afghanistan.

“Supporting the aspirations of the Afghan people for a peaceful and stable future requires the united efforts of the international community. I would like to stress the utmost importance of preventing this country’s isolation,” he said.

“Uzbekistan stands ready to implement large-scale economic and infrastructure projects in Afghanistan. To this end, we propose adopting a dedicated UN resolution on the development of transport and energy corridors of international significance through Afghan territory,” Mirziyoyev highlighted.

He also called for the adoption of a UN General Assembly resolution supporting the efforts of the Central Asian states aimed at deepening regional partnership and economic integration.