Azerbaijani music carries through Sweden's Stockholm (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. A concert titled "Harmony of the North and the East," dedicated to the 140th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibayli, was held at the Hallwylska Museum in Stockholm, Sweden, Trend reports.

The event was held with the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan, the organization of the SAF (Union of Azerbaijanis of Sweden), and the initiative of Azerbaijani pianist Aynur Malikova living in Sweden.

The concert was a melting pot, bringing together the cream of the crop from the diplomatic corps in Sweden, the Azerbaijani community, and local music aficionados, all under one roof.

Ayda Amir Hashimi, the representative of the Coordination Council of Swedish Azerbaijanis in Stockholm, made an opening speech and briefed on the musical heritage of Uzeyir Hajibayli and his contribution to Azerbaijani culture.

"Uzeyir Hajibayli is the first composer to combine European classical music with Azerbaijani folk music, and the performance of his music in Stockholm has a symbolic meaning," Hashimi noted.

The evening unfolded like a vibrant tapestry, woven with the melodies of Aynur Malikova, the delicate touch of Italian pianist Sergio Lapedota, the soaring notes of soprano Burcu Kuru, the deep resonance of bass Lennart Forsen, the airy whispers of flutist Katrin Spongberg, the rich harmonies of violinist Irena Lemos, and the rhythmic heartbeat of drummer Filip Hakimov.

Uzeyir Hajibayli's works "Arazbari" and "Sevgili janan," Azerbaijani composer Fikrat Amirov's "Mugham," "Dance of Love," a fragment from the ballet "Thousand and One Nights," and Arif Malikov's "Comde's Dreams" from the ballet "Epic of Two Hearts" created great excitement. During the concert, along with works by Azerbaijani composers, works by Scandinavian composers Emil Högren, Tore Rangström, Gunnar de Frumeri, and Edvard Grieg were also performed.

The performance of certain pieces on one of Sweden's oldest grand pianos really hit the nail on the head, adding a cherry on top to the event.

