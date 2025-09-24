Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Tajikistan stresses urgency of preserving Central Asia's glaciers and water sources

Economy Materials 24 September 2025 01:32 (UTC +04:00)
Tajikistan stresses urgency of preserving Central Asia's glaciers and water sources
Photo: Official website of the President of Tajikistan

Follow Trend on

Umar Abakirov
Umar Abakirov
Read more

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 24. Tajikistan called on the international community to address urgent challenges related to the cryosphere, warning that the region’s glaciers - key sources of freshwater - are rapidly disappearing, President Emomali Rahmon said during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Trend reports.

Rahmon noted that of the country’s 14,000 glaciers, more than 1,300 have completely melted, with the rate of loss accelerating. Tajikistan’s glaciers and other water sources provide up to 60% of Central Asia’s freshwater supply, making their preservation critical for the region.

“We cannot remain indifferent to the problems facing the source of life for humanity - water,” Rahmon said.

The president emphasized Tajikistan’s active role in promoting water diplomacy. In cooperation with international partners, the country is implementing practical measures as part of its latest initiative under the UN’s International Decade for Action: Water for Sustainable Development 2018–2028.

Latest

Latest

Read more