Kyrgyzstan ready for int'l audits, calls for sanctions removal

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 24. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov used his address to the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly to strongly criticize sanctions imposed on Kyrgyzstan, warning that they undermine the country’s development and stability, Trend reports.

“Unjustified sanctions can be seen as interference in the internal affairs of a country and as pressure that hinders the development of our still-emerging economy. I have always stated and I repeat: Kyrgyzstan has strictly fulfilled and will continue to strictly fulfill its international obligations. However, we cannot sacrifice the interests of our citizens and the economic development of our country,” Japarov declared.

He argued that the sanctions imposed on Kyrgyzstan were “based on unreliable information disseminated by certain non-governmental organizations and unscrupulous individuals.” To dispel doubts, he emphasized that Bishkek is ready for independent oversight. “We are prepared for independent international audits to thoroughly review the activities of Kyrgyzstan’s banks,” he said.

The president contrasted the restrictions against Kyrgyz banks with the broader trade relations maintained by Western countries with Russia. “For comparison: in 2020, the European Union countries traded with Russia in the amount of $141 billion, of which $36 billion accounted for imports from Russia. At the same time, the United Kingdom, which imposed sanctions against two of our banks, traded with Russia in the amount of $2.2 billion. Frankly speaking, this creates a situation where we are forced to limit cooperation with Russia, defending our interests, while others are allowed to act freely. As it is appropriate to say here: before demanding something from others, be an example yourself,” he stressed.

Japarov made clear that Kyrgyzstan will not sever ties with Moscow. “We are not refusing cooperation with Russia in the field of trade and the economy, since our economic ties with it are much broader than those of other countries. At the same time, Kyrgyzstan pursues a multi-vector policy and cooperates practically with the entire world: every year we sell gold to England in the amount of about one billion dollars,” he explained.

He closed by underlining his duty to safeguard both the security and prosperity of Kyrgyz citizens. “My primary duty as president is to ensure the security of citizens and the country, as well as to improve their economic well-being. We are against the politicization of economic cooperation and trade. In this regard, we demand the lifting of sanctions against our two banks,” Japarov said.