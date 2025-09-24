Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
President of Uzbekistan meets with King of Jordan

Uzbekistan Materials 24 September 2025 04:24 (UTC +04:00)
President of Uzbekistan meets with King of Jordan
Photo: Official website of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly's anniversary session, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan, Trend reports.

The two discussed the practical implementation of the agreements reached during his high-level visit to Uzbekistan in August of this year.

Particular attention was paid to the adoption of coordinated measures to accelerate the implementation of priority investment projects involving leading companies from Uzbekistan and Jordan.

