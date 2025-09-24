Uzbekistan, Albania discuss issues of expanding bilateral cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. As part of the participation in the UN high-level week events, on September 23 President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held talks with President of Albania Bajram Begaj, Trend reports.

Issues of developing mutually beneficial cooperation in the political-diplomatic, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres were discussed.

Mutual interest was expressed in bringing bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level, including through the establishment of mechanisms for political dialogue and economic interaction.

The importance of unlocking the potential of cooperation in trade and investment, as well as implementing joint projects in areas such as agriculture and food industry, transport and others, was noted.

The leaders also exchanged views on regional and international agenda issues.