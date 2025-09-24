Tajikistan calls for AI hub in Dushanbe to foster regional cooperation

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 24. Tajikistan supports the establishment of a Regional Artificial Intelligence Center in Dushanbe to advance joint initiatives and projects across Central Asia, President Emomali Rahmon said during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Trend reports.

“We believe it is advisable to create a Regional Artificial Intelligence Center in Dushanbe, which will help launch collaborative initiatives and projects among Central Asian countries in the field of AI,” Rahmon said.

The president noted that accelerated adoption of digital technologies and responsible use of artificial intelligence can significantly contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Rahmon also expressed gratitude to UN member states for supporting Tajikistan’s proposal to adopt a special resolution entitled “The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Creating New Opportunities for Sustainable Development in Central Asia”. Approved by the General Assembly on July 25, the resolution is expected to serve as a key tool for safe and equitable AI application in the region.

Highlighting emerging threats, Rahmon warned of the rise of cybercrime. “Alongside advances in digital technologies, new threats such as cybercrime are increasing. In this context, cybersecurity must become an integral part of collective security,” he said.