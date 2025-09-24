President Mirziyoyev invites Donald Trump to Uzbekistan for official visit

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 24. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and U.S. President Donald Trump held talks on September 23 at the UN Headquarters on the sidelines of the 80th session of the General Assembly, Trend reports.

The leaders discussed priorities for strengthening the Uzbek-U.S. strategic partnership and exchanged views on regional and global issues. They also reviewed progress on agreements reached during their recent phone call earlier this month.

President Mirziyoyev congratulated Trump on achievements in domestic and foreign policy, noting his role in advancing peaceful solutions to international conflicts. For his part, President Trump reaffirmed U.S. support for Uzbekistan’s ongoing reforms aimed at modernizing the economy, improving living standards, and enhancing the country’s international standing.

Both sides welcomed the growing political dialogue and deepening business ties. Trump praised Mirziyoyev’s recent meetings with executives from over 50 major American companies and banks, which resulted in a portfolio of contracts and projects in civil aviation, mining, critical minerals, finance, energy, and other key sectors. According to both leaders, these initiatives are expected to generate tens of thousands of jobs in both countries.

Concluding the talks, President Mirziyoyev invited President Trump to pay an official visit to Uzbekistan.