China’s Belt and Road aligned with UN mission, says Kazakhstan’s Tokayev

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 24. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s support for China’s Global Development Initiative (GDI) and Global Governance Initiative (GGI) during a high-level meeting on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports.

Tokayev highlighted that the GDI aligns with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, while the GGI, launched by President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin, seeks to strengthen multilateralism and reflect the interests of the broader international community in an unstable global environment.

“These initiatives address pressing issues of the world order, such as sovereign equality, the rule of international law, and the need to enhance multilateral institutions,” Tokayev said. He also emphasized their focus on ensuring fair access to digital technologies, cybersecurity, and outer space, particularly in the context of developing regulations and ethical standards for artificial intelligence.

In this regard, Tokayev expressed Kazakhstan’s support for China’s proposal to establish a Global Organization for AI Cooperation. He further noted that the initiatives are consistent with the goals of the Belt and Road strategy, now joined by over 150 countries.

Concluding his remarks, the president stressed that advancing such global initiatives will contribute to the UN’s fundamental mission of promoting peace, development, and international cooperation.