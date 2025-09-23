Kazakhstan, Luxembourg agree to deepen business and investment links

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 23. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Frieden on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, discussing ways to strengthen bilateral relations, Trend reports.

During the meeting, both leaders highlighted the traditionally friendly and constructive ties between Kazakhstan and Luxembourg. They focused on enhancing trade and investment cooperation and explored opportunities for joint initiatives in digitalization and financial technology.

The two sides also agreed to intensify contacts between their business communities to further support collaboration in key economic sectors.