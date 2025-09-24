Azerbaijan, Djibouti sign visa agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Djibouti Foreign Minister Abdikadir Hussein Omar on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Trend reports.

"We discussed prospects for deepening bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, trade, humanitarian, and educational spheres, as well as partnership on multilateral platforms. It was emphasized at the meeting that the 2026 Organization of Islamic Cooperation summit in Baku and Azerbaijan's chairmanship will create new opportunities for strengthening this cooperation. During the meeting, an agreement was signed between the governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Djibouti exempting holders of diplomatic and service passports from visa requirements", Jeyhun Bayramov wrote on his page on X.