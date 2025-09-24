Central Asia enters new stage of development, says President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. In recent years, mutual trade, investment, and the transport of goods in Central Asia have increased fivefold, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev stated in his address to the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports.

“We are establishing joint investment funds, cross-border trade and industrial cooperation zones, as well as launching major infrastructure projects. Equally important, the consultative meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia have become an effective and recognized mechanism for deepening regional integration,” Mirziyoyev emphasized.

According to him, the region is now entering a qualitatively new stage of development.

“I can confidently affirm that we are witnessing the beginning of the formation of a new Central Asia. United by shared values, stability, and a distinct identity, our region is steadily strengthening its role within the international system as an independent and reliable actor,” the President noted.

Speaking about Uzbekistan’s domestic reforms, Mirziyoyev stressed that the country has achieved tangible results in improving the welfare of its citizens. In particular, the poverty rate in Uzbekistan has been reduced from 35 percent to 6.6 percent over the past years.

“We have achieved this result primarily through the transformation of the education and science sectors, the establishment of innovative industries and high-tech manufacturing enterprises, the modernization of green energy and transport infrastructure, as well as the comprehensive development of small businesses. As a result, millions of new jobs have been created,” the President highlighted.