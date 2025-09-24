Uzbekistan, South Korea discuss strategic partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. On September 23, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae-myung, Trend reports.

The parties discussed further strengthening the Uzbek-Korean special strategic partnership and expanding multifaceted cooperation.

The high level of interaction achieved in recent years, as well as dynamic exchanges and contacts at all levels, were noted with satisfaction.

Mutual trade figures are steadily growing. Direct investment by Korean companies in the economy of Uzbekistan has exceeded $8 billion.

The parties commended the long-standing fruitful partnership with the Korea International Cooperation Agency, the Korea Eximbank, and its funds, with a combined project portfolio of $3.5 billion.

An agreement was reached to develop a new long-term Technological and Industrial Partnership Program, which envisages the promotion of projects in the areas of deep processing of critical raw materials, chemistry, mechanical engineering, agriculture, transport, aviation, biotechnology, and other priority areas.

In this context, the importance of effectively holding the upcoming meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission was noted.

An exchange of views took place on regional cooperation, including in the "Central Asia – Republic of Korea" format.

Following the meeting, Shavkat Mirziyoyev invited the Korean President to pay a state visit to Uzbekistan.