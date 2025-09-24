Kazakhstan to integrate AI across economy and public services

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 24. Kazakhstan views artificial intelligence not merely as a technological achievement, but as a breakthrough capable of becoming a driving force for humanity’s progress, said President Tokayev while speaking at the 80th United Nations General Assembly, Trend reports.

According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan welcomes the establishment of a Global Dialogue on AI Governance under the auspices of the UN. He also noted that, Kazakhstan is ready to actively participate in the work of this platform to ensure safety, inclusivity, and a human-centered approach in the field of AI.

“We must also not allow ethical standards to lag behind this evolution,” Tokayev said.

Moreover, he underscored that urgent issues of justice, accountability, and human rights protection must be addressed swiftly and decisively.

“We must make collective efforts so that every country can benefit from AI. In Kazakhstan, artificial intelligence will be integrated into all sectors of the economy and public services. The foundational infrastructure for this plan is already being developed, and our talented youth are ready to turn these ideas into reality. Our strategic goal is to transform Kazakhstan into a fully digital nation within three years,” he said.



