Turkish president expresses satisfaction with steps taken towards establishing peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Photo: The official information website of the President of Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. We have supported the parties from day one in ensuring peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the high-level debates of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Trend reports.

He expressed satisfaction with the steps taken on August 8 towards establishing a lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"I would like to once again thank U.S. President Donald Trump for his support of this process, led by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. In this regard, I would like to state that the process of normalizing relations between our country and Armenia continues," Erdogan added.