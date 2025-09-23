Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia expand economic ties with new investment projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia are expanding their economic cooperation through new investment projects, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov said at an event in Baku marking Saudi Arabia’s National Day, Trend reports.

Sharifov noted that the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation plays a central role in deepening bilateral ties. He added that agreements in trade, energy, agriculture, and tourism align with the long-term interests of both nations.

“The fruitful cooperation between our countries, covering a wide range of sectors, continues to develop in line with the interests of our peoples,” Sharifov said.

He highlighted the outcomes of the eighth meeting of the Joint Commission, held in Saudi Arabia in April, and pointed to Saudi participation in the first Azerbaijan Investment Forum in Baku as further evidence of strengthening business links.

At the forum, Saudi-based Aqua Power and the Government of Azerbaijan signed an agreement to implement a major seawater desalination project in the country. Sharifov called the deal an important step in expanding cooperation and congratulated both sides on the achievement.

He expressed confidence that Azerbaijan-Saudi economic ties will continue to grow, alongside the strong political and cultural partnership between the two nations.