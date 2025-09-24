Turkmenistan proposes world platform on digital integration at UNGA session

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 24. Turkmenistan intends to establish a world platform on digital integration, said President Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports.

"This transformation must be balanced, reflect the realities and legitimate interests of all states, and be free from politicization and bias," the president emphasized.

The proposed platform aims to promote equality, trust, and prevent the use of information and communication technologies to harm peace, security, and sustainable development.

In addition, Turkmenistan has proposed the proclamation of an International Day of Multilingual Diplomacy.

"All of Turkmenistan's international initiatives and actions are always measured against and aligned with the UN Charter and its founding documents, as well as with its long-term goals," the president emphasized.

The initiative aims to develop intercultural dialogue, support General Assembly resolutions on multilingualism, and strengthen cultural diplomacy worldwide.