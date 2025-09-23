Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Chairwoman of National Assembly of Serbia arrives in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 23 September 2025 22:19 (UTC +04:00)
Chairwoman of National Assembly of Serbia arrives in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Alish Abdulla
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Chairwoman of the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia Ana Brnabić has arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit on 23 September, Trend reports.

The visitor was welcomed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis Ziyafet Asgarov, both countries’ ambassadors Kamil Khasiyev and Dragan Vladisavljević and other officials.

Chairwoman of the National Assembly of Serbia Ana Brnabić will have a string of meetings and will be exchanging opinions about development of the mutual relations in the course of the official visit.

