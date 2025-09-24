President of Uzbekistan urges enhanced connectivity through transit corridors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. Ensuring the security of international transit corridors and creating efficient logistics networks has become a matter of utmost importance, said President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev as he addressed the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports.

“In today’s world, full of complex threats, we can clearly see how vulnerable the global transport system has become. These challenges particularly affect the stability and development of landlocked developing countries,” the President emphasized.

“In this regard, we believe the time has come to introduce a global mechanism to strengthen transport connectivity, in order to advance the Sustainable Development Goals,” Mirziyoyev highlighted.

He also stressed the critical importance of preventing inequalities in digital development and the use of artificial intelligence between countries.

“We propose the creation of an international cooperation mechanism aimed at the free and inclusive exchange of practical solutions in this field,” the president added.