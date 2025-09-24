Iran logs increase in imports from Tajikistan in recent months

Iran’s imports from Tajikistan rose to about $40 million, totaling roughly 21,000 tons, driven by cotton, silk fabrics, and equipment. Overall trade between the two countries reached nearly $192 million and 271,000 tons, marking a significant increase in both value and volume.

