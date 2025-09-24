Kazakhstan pushes for UN security council shake-up to include middle powers

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 24. Kazakhstan is firmly convinced that the voices of responsible middle powers should also be seriously strengthened in the Security Council, said Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the 80th UN General Assembly, Trend reports.

According to the President, in this regard, a comprehensive reform of the United Nations is a strategic necessity, not a subject for endless deliberations.

“We need to create a new group of like-minded partners who will professionally and decisively put forward concrete proposals to reform the UN so that it better meets the challenges of today and the tasks of tomorrow,” he said.

According to Tokayev, the central element of these decisive efforts to renew the UN should be the reform of the Security Council. Major countries from Asia, Africa, and Latin America should be represented on the Security Council based on rotation.

“Moreover, Kazakhstan is firmly convinced that the voices of responsible middle powers should also be seriously strengthened in the Security Council. In fact, middle powers have already begun to play a more significant positive role in international relations by providing balance and strengthening trust. They can become bridges within the UN while the great powers are divided or unable to solve urgent problems that concern everyone,” Tokayev noted.

He emphasized that first and foremost, to maintain the UN’s authority in the 21st century, member states must take real steps toward lasting peace and security. Otherwise, the UN will be doomed to endlessly mitigate consequences while the root causes of problems multiply indefinitely.

“We can begin this process today by reaffirming our unwavering commitment to the Charter of the United Nations. The fundamental principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the peaceful resolution of disputes must be strictly observed without any exceptions. Selective application of the Charter undermines its authority,” Tokayev added.



